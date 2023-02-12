CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly woman was struck by a car in a church parking lot on Saturday night, and law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect and their vehicle, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:25 p.m., deputies were called to the First Presbyterian Church in the 2900 block of Grove Way. It was reported that an unknown male allegedly intentionally hit a 77-year-old woman before fleeing the scene.

(Photos courtesy of Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says the suspect may have brushed up against the woman with his vehicle, and she yelled at him. The suspect then yelled back before turning around and hitting her intentionally, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was thrown up onto the hood of the car before she fell off onto the ground. Photos shared by law enforcement show the elderly woman and her walker heading past the car before her body can be seen on top of the hood.

The suspect then headed west towards Redwood Road in a mid-2010s white Nissan Sentra. The license plate of the vehicle is unknown at this time. Anyone with information about this vehicle or this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 510-667-7721. Callers can also leave a message on the anonymous tip line at 510-667-3622.