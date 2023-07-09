(BCN) — An elderly woman is reportedly missing after attending an event at Sonoma State University, police said Sunday.

Grace Hsu, 82, was last seen by her husband at around midnight Sunday in the university’s Tuscany Village dormitories.

She was attending an event on campus and walked away from the Tuscany dorms when she went missing. She is unfamiliar with the area, according to Cotati police.

Hsu is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and is considered “at-risk” by police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with information that can help locate Hsu is asked to call 911 or university police dispatch at (707) 664-4444.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.