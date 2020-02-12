Elderly woman seriously injured after being struck by car in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – An elderly woman is suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a car on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alameda Police Department.

Police say the woman was struck while crossing the street near Walnut and Willow Streets.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with officials.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.

Just after 2 p.m., authorities posted to Twitter alerting the community that westbound traffic was blocked between Walnut and Willow Streets following the collision.

⚠️TRAFFIC ADVISORY⚠️



Westbound traffic on Encinal Avenue is closed between Walnut Street & Willow Street due to an injury collision. Eastbound lanes remain open. pic.twitter.com/yDuATfdFAs — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) February 11, 2020

Around 3:30 p.m., traffic on Walnut Street, between Alameda and Encinal Avenues, was closed off. Police warn drivers to use alternate routes.

Officials continue to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.