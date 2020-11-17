Elderly woman seriously injured by motorcyclist in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a hit and run suspect who gave an elderly woman life-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department said a person on a motorcycle hit a 90-year-old woman who was crossing at Diamond St and Duncan St in the Diamond Heights area.

Photo: San Francisco Police Department

The incident happened on Nov. 10 and is under investigation.

Contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line with any information: (415) 575-4444.