Elderly woman struck by car in Alameda dies

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly woman who was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in Alameda has died, police said.

The woman was struck near the intersection of Encinal Avenue and Walnut Street, according to the Alameda Police Department.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with officials.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

She did not survive, police said Wednesday morning.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

Further details on the crash are unavailable at this time.

