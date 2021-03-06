Eleanor Roosevelt doll: Barbie celebrates International Women’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mattel is launching an Eleanor Roosevelt Barbie doll in honor of International Women’s Day.

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest-serving First Lady of the United States, a UN Spokesperson, and an activist who worked tirelessly in advancing human rights.

She’s the newest addition to Barbie’s Inspiring Women™ Series.

“Through years of service, she used her voice to lift up others and inspired generations to speak up,” Barbie tweeted.

#Barbie is proud to honor Eleanor Roosevelt as the newest in the line of Inspiring Women. Through years of service, she used her voice to lift up others and inspired generations to speak up. #YouCanBeAnything #WomensHistoryMonth https://t.co/7uB6D3wF5B pic.twitter.com/UbYHtPidA5 — Barbie (@Barbie) March 3, 2021

“We are delighted to welcome former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to the Barbie Inspiring Women series and to shine a light on how her perseverance as a champion of policies around civil and economic rights made an impact on the world,” said senior vice president and global head of Barbie Lisa McKnight.

The doll is $29.99 and currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock.

Barbie also launched a “You Can Be Anything,” digital web series.

The show connects Barbie fans with today’s prominent role models beginning on Saturday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. PST.