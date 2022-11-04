CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – It’s less than a week away from election day and Contra Costa County elections officials are going to have to sort through thousands of ballots next week.

Voters can cast their ballots at their local precinct or send in their ballots through the mail.

Officials are giving KRON4 News an inside look at how operations will run on election day.

Almost 700,000 people are registered to vote in this county alone.

Come Tuesday night, they’re going to be busy counting every ballot.

This morning, the early voting site is going to open at 8 a.m.

They will be setting up all the materials they need, in order to sort and count ballots on Tuesday as quickly as possible.

For the most part, voters should’ve gotten a ballot in the mail.

In the envelope, you’ll find several ballot measures to vote on as well as local, state, and federal candidates.

There’s a lot of eyes on this election season not just because of the people who are running, but because people have been skeptical about the security of mail-in ballots and voter integrity across the country.