Electrical worksite incident leaves 1 dead in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) – One man is dead following an electrical work-site incident in Palo Alto, according to officials.

Crews members from Palo Alto’s utilities department were upgrading an electrical transformer near East meadow Drive and Middlefield Road Saturday morning.

Around 9:47 a.m., one crew member was injured and transferred to a local hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

Officials say there are no other reported injuries.

“Our entire City family is saddened by the tragic loss of one of our own,” Ed Shikada, city manager of Palo Alto said. “Our condolences are with the family of our employee during this extremely difficult time. This is a sad reminder of the risks involved in the critical functions that our Utilities employees perform daily.”

The Utilities Department hasn’t reported a work-involved death in more than 30 years.

The employee’s name will be released once family is notified.

No additional details have been made available at this time.