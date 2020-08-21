Electricity cut in parts of Healdsburg as LNU Lightning Complex fires continue to burn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Electricity has been cut in parts of Healdsburg, located in Sonoma County, Thursday night.
The Sonoma Sheriff’s Office announced electricity was cut on W Dry Creek Road, from Westside to Yoakim Bridge.
>> Bay Area fires: Complete list of evacuation orders, school closures, and more
The LNU Lightning Complex fires are affecting Lake, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.
The areas are under mandatory evacuation.
Leave immediately if you are in the area.
No additional details are available at this time.
Check back for updates.
