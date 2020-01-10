Electronic thefts make up more than half of violent crimes on BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART on Friday released new data showing some crime statistics from 2019.

According to the transit agency, 59% of violent crimes on BART were attributed to electronic thefts.

Additionally, crime statistics from 2019 show that crime was up 11%, with violent crime up 4% compared to 2018.

Officials said there has been an uptick in the number of minors snatching phones between the Balboa Park and Powell stations, which authorities said are then sold along Market Street for cash.

The new data was announced the same time BART announced it was appointing Ed Alvarez as the new BART police chief.

The announcement also comes a day after BART approved its pilot Ambassador Program, with the goal to increase the presence of uniformed personnel systemwide.

A total of 10 ambassadors will walk the trains in teams every day starting Feb. 10.

