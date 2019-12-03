Threatening graffiti found at elementary school in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — An elementary school in San Ramon was put on lockdown after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom Tuesday morning.

The writing was found in the main boys’ bathroom of Coyote Creek Elementary School, the school district said in a statement sent to parents.

According to the district, the graffiti said “Evry body dies at 12:30.”

Police are investigating the threat but do not believe the campus is in imminent danger, the district said.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:20 p.m. after police determined the threat was not credible, according to the district.

Police will remain on campus for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

Students at the school will be dismissed at their regular time.

