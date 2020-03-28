Elementary school in San Ramon reports COVID-19 case

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, custodial staffer Hortensia Salinas uses an Electrostatic Clorox Sprayer to spray disinfectant in a classroom at Brownsville Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus is having a sweeping impact on an annual rite of spring: the standardized tests that are dreaded by millions of students and teachers alike. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — The San Ramon Valley Unified School District sent a letter out to parents and staff Friday night regarding a recent COVID-19 case.

School officials say a person at Coyote Creek Elementary School recently reported receiving a positive test for the coronavirus.

The school district contacted the Contra Costa County Department of Public Health and is awaiting confirmation.

The person was last on campus on Wednesday, March 4. They followed recommendations provided by health officials and stayed at home when they began to feel sick.

Though the test has not been confirmed by the Contra Costa County Department of Public Health, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District said it sent out the letter as an abundance of caution.

School officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

