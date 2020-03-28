SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — The San Ramon Valley Unified School District sent a letter out to parents and staff Friday night regarding a recent COVID-19 case.
School officials say a person at Coyote Creek Elementary School recently reported receiving a positive test for the coronavirus.
The school district contacted the Contra Costa County Department of Public Health and is awaiting confirmation.
The person was last on campus on Wednesday, March 4. They followed recommendations provided by health officials and stayed at home when they began to feel sick.
Though the test has not been confirmed by the Contra Costa County Department of Public Health, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District said it sent out the letter as an abundance of caution.
School officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.
Latest News Headlines:
- Elementary school in San Ramon reports COVID-19 case
- East Bay attorney transforms office into donation center to help with coronavirus pandemic
- San Francisco police to enforce shelter-in-place orders this weekend
- California braces for what’s expected to be a significant surge in COVID-19 cases
- Alameda County prepares for possible surge in coronavirus cases