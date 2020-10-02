Elementary schools in Alameda County allowed to reopen Oct. 13

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Starting October 13, elementary schools in Alameda County may reopen if ready, according to public health officials.

In addition, some indoor activities have been given the go-ahead to reopen on Friday, Oct. 9. This includes museums, personal care services, and gyms.

Health officials say Alameda County met the state’s new COVID-19 health equity metric.

Counties in the red tier will allow elementary schools to reopen once the district submits a COVID-19 health and safety reopening plan.

The schools will be required to post the plans online and be submitted to the Alameda County Office of Education.

“We know it is hardest for younger children to spend all day learning online. Returning elementary students to classrooms balances the potential risk of increased COVID-19 transmission with the impact of distance learning on both students’ mental health and their ability to learn,” public health officials said in a press release.

Middle and high schools reopening for in-person learning will be considered by the county.

See the following list for additional services:

Chart from County of Alameda

CLICK HERE to see the full release from Alameda County.

Latest Posts