SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The disgraced Silicon Valley entrepreneur is back in court Friday. A federal judge is slated to make a ruling over how much restitution she must pay her victims. Elizabeth Holmes, 38, of Woodside, defrauded sophisticated investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars through Theranos.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes to serve 11 years in prison and she is scheduled to report to prison next month. Friday will mark Holmes’ first court appearance as a mother of two. She recently gave birth to her second child. The baby’s father is Holmes’ current boyfriend, millionaire Billy Evans, who accompanies her for every court appearance.

In court documents filed recently by her attorneys, Holmes cited her newborn baby as a reason why she should be allowed to delay when she reports to prison. Holmes argues that she deserves to remain free while appealing her conviction, a legal process that could take years to complete.

The judge is also expected to decide Friday whether he will uphold Holmes’ April deadline for going to prison.

Follow our team coverage for live updates:

10:46 a.m. — U.S. attorney argues Holmes should pay back millions to investors

Right now, Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Leach is urging the judge to order Holmes to pay back millions of dollars to investors that they invested in Theranos.

Right now Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Leach is urging the judge to order Holmes to pay back investors millions of dollars that they invested in Theranos based on a web of lies woven by Holmes. pic.twitter.com/sewx9nNUXm — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) March 17, 2023

“These investors here got nothing back,” Leach told the court. “The loss is the amount that they paid (Theranos). The goal of restitution is to make them whole. Our position is, it’s the total amount of investment. The purchase price of the investment.”

Leach said, "At the time the Wall Street Journal article came out, it raised allegations that went to the core of what this company was all about, (flawed blood testing technology that wasn't accurate)." — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) March 17, 2023 “We know at the end of the day, Theranos did not fail because of some extraneous reasons, (such as) put its money in Silicon Valley Bank. Theranos failed because the promises it made to its investors were simply not true,” Leach continued.

10:12 a.m. — Holmes arrives in court

Elizabeth Holmes was seen arriving at the San Jose federal court by KRON4’s Will Tran.