Elizabeth Holmes’ dramatic trial set for final face-off

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes moves into its final phase Thursday when lawyers for both sides will present their final arguments to the jury.

Federal prosecutors have accused Holmes of a massive fraud by misleading investors and patients about her startup’s touted medical technology, while opposing lawyers depicted her as a well-intentioned entrepreneur whose dreams simply didn’t pan out.

The closing arguments follow three months of often dramatic testimony and other evidence surrounding Holmes’ 15-year reign as CEO of Theranos, a blood-testing startup that she founded when she was just 19.

