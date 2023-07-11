(KRON) — Prison records show disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has a new projected release date, and it’s two years sooner than originally planned.

Holmes now has a new release date of Dec. 29, 2032. The Bureau of Prisons says release dates can change based on behavior or completion of substance abuse programs.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, May 2023.

(Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images) Holmes arrives at federal court on November 18, 2022 in San Jose, California (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Holmes’ attorney had initially requested a sentence of 18 months house arrest when she was convicted in April. A judge sentenced her to 11 years in prison.

She has been in custody at a Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas since May, when she turned herself in to begin her sentence.

Holmes was convicted on four counts of wire fraud for defrauding Theranos investors of millions. Holmes’ company Theranos allowed doctors and patients to use her company’s blood-testing services knowing that it was incapable of producing accurate results.

Holmes and her ex-boyfriend, former Theranos advisor Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, were ordered by a judge to pay $452 million dollars in restitution to their victims.