(KRON) — Elizabeth Holmes should have found out today how long she would spend time in prison for defrauding investors when she was CEO of Theranos, a multi-billion dollar business she started for blood testing. Instead, she is still living at her multi-million dollar home, despite being convicted earlier this year

A judge will listen to arguments made by prosecutors and Holmes’ attorneys about a key prosecution witness who worked for Holmes. Adam Rosendorff claims prosecutors made his testimony sound worse when he was on the stand. Holmes is seeking a new trial on that basis.

But if the judge denies her request then she will face another sentencing date.