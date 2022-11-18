SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Prosecutors said the writing was on the wall by 2015 that Theranos was a failed company as Elizabeth Holmes sits in a federal court in San Jose Friday awaiting her sentence. The former Theranos CEO has already been convicted on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy.

11:50 a.m. – Theranos was like a “plane crash,” prosecutors say

Theranos was like a plane crash. Prosecutors said, "By 2015, the writing was on the wall that the company was going to fail. Investors were locked in that airplane. There was no way for them to unload shares. They invested hundreds of millions of dollars and took nothing out." pic.twitter.com/dls1GtG2MT — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 18, 2022

11:40 a.m. – Defense asks for leniency during protracted hearing

Elizabeth Holmes' defense is arguing that her sentence should be based only on the 4 counts that she was convicted of. A jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding Theranos investors, and not guilty of defrauding Theranos patients. Prosecutors say patients SHOULD be considered. pic.twitter.com/poN1KrDXTb — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 18, 2022

Prosecutors and Holmes’ defense attorneys went back and forth over sentencing guidelines before United States District Court Judge Edward Davila handed down the sentence.

The defense stated that Holmes deserved a lighter sentence because she took responsibility for failures at Theranos. Prosecutors disagreed, saying Holmes refuses to express remorse.

“The defendant since day one has denied committing any wrongdoing,” federal prosecutor John Bostic stated.

Since Holmes was only convicted on counts of defrauding investors, and not defrauding patients who received erroneous blood test results, the defense argued her sentence should only be based on her convictions.

Theranos raised $945 million from investors based on lies about the capabilities of its blood testing machines, prosecutors said. Holmes was convicted on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors said when Holmes was faced with “failure” as a Silicon Valley biotech company CEO, or “fraud,” she chose fraud.

10:30 a.m. – Holmes arrives in court

Moments ago, Elizabeth Holmes arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose to be sentenced for fraud. She is holding hands with her mother and her partner, Billy Evans. (Photos by Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/kRADfj45Jb — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 18, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.