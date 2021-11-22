Elizabeth Holmes defends herself against fraud charges in trial

FILE – Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, left, leaves the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The U.S. government rested its case in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes on Friday, Nov 19, after spending more than two months trying to prove she bamboozled investors, patients and business partners into believing that her startup Theranos was about to reshape health care by using just a few drops for blood for tests that usually require vials of the stuff.(Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has arrived at the courthouse in Santa Clara County on Monday morning to take the stand in her own criminal fraud trial.

The 37-year-old former Silicon Valley star and her former partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud related to an alleged a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors with their blood-testing technology company.

This is Elizabeth Holmes arriving at the courthouse this morning. She was met by a flurry of photographers. She will testify in her own defense. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/WOjsn55VtL — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 22, 2021

She first testified on Friday, sharing memories from her beginnings as a Stanford University student who worked with a respected chemistry professor, Channing Robertson, who later worked with her at Theranos.

