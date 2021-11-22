Elizabeth Holmes defends herself against fraud charges in trial

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has arrived at the courthouse in Santa Clara County on Monday morning to take the stand in her own criminal fraud trial.
The 37-year-old former Silicon Valley star and her former partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud related to an alleged a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors with their blood-testing technology company.
She first testified on Friday, sharing memories from her beginnings as a Stanford University student who worked with a respected chemistry professor, Channing Robertson, who later worked with her at Theranos.
This story will be updated. The Associated Press Contributed to this report.