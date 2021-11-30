Elizabeth Holmes trial: Prosecution to cross-examine ex CEO

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ex-Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will be cross-examined by the prosecution on Tuesday in her criminal fraud trial.

The trial is three months long and this will be her fifth day on the witness stand.

The 37-year-old former Silicon Valley star and her former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud related to an alleged a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors with their blood-testing technology company.

For the past four days, it was her attorneys asking her questions – painting a picture that Holmes was not herself but instead controlled by Balwani, who also ran Theranos with her.

She claims he sexually assaulted her and controlled almost every facet of her life.

Prosecutors claim that her blood testing device, which made her a billionaire by luring in investors, was not what it was advertised to be. They said she knew it didn’t test all the ailments it claimed but still asked investors to pour in hundreds of millions of dollars into her company.

