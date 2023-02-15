SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk flew back to San Francisco Sunday night and urgently implored Twitter engineers to devise a new algorithm to elevate his tweets after President Joe Biden’s Super Bowl tweet got more impressions than his, according to a report in Platformer. According to the report, Musk sent an urgent message to company engineers at 2:36 a.m. Monday morning, writing, “We are debugging an issue with engagement across the platform. Any people who can make dashboards and write software please can you help solve this problem.”

Musk called the issue “high urgency.”

The urgent issue was that Musk’s tweet in support of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl received less engagement than President Biden’s, Platformer reported. President Biden’s tweet reportedly generated around 29 million impressions, while Musk’s generated around 9.1 million.

According to Platformer, Musk’s remaining engineers built a system designed to ensure that Musk, and only Musk, would benefit from unique promotion of his tweets to the entire Twitter platform. Musk, who has been acting as Twitter CEO since acquiring the company back in October, reportedly had his deputies tell the engineering team that if the engagement issue wasn’t “fixed” they would all lose their jobs.

The “fix” for the problem was reportedly Twitter deploying code that automatically greenlit Musk’s tweets to bypass filters intended to show people the best content possible. The algorithm now reportedly artificially boosts Musk’s tweets by a factor of 1,000, ensuring that his tweets rank higher.

Platformer says this is internally referred to as a “power user multiplier,” and that it only applies to Musk.

Late last year, Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users if he should step down as CEO. An overwhelming majority voted, “yes.” However, since then the only apparent action he has taken toward appointing a successor is posting a series of joke tweets about a dog taking over as his replacement.