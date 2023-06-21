(KRON) — Put the fight on pay-per-view!

Twitter owner Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have challenged each other in a “cage match,” the tech moguls went back and forth on social media.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted Tuesday night.

“Send Me Location,” Zuckerburg, on his platform, replied via his Instagram story.

Where will this potential match take place? Musk suggests the fight take place inside an octagon in Las Vegas, the fight capital of the world.

It is unclear what kind of martial arts (boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, etc.) this fight will be. If the match does indeed happen, perhaps Zuckerberg would likely be the favorite to win given his recent success at a martial arts tournament — despite being the smaller man (Musk is approximately 6-foot-2 while Zuckerberg is approximately 5-foot-8).

Last month, Zuckerberg competed at a Bay Area jiu-jitsu tournament in Woodside. He won multiple medals in the competition that took place at Woodside High School. The tech billionaire has trained with professional MMA fighters.

Even one sports gambling site, BetOnline.ag, has already put up betting odds. As of Wednesday night, Zuckerberg is a -500 favorite, and Musk is a +300 underdog.

Now the next question is: Whose platform will show the fight? Will it be streamed on Instagram/Facebook Live or Twitter Live? Or will a third-party network jump in and acquire the rights for the match?

That’s something Musk’s and Zucerberg’s sides would have to discuss at the negotiation table.