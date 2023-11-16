(KRON) — Tech billionaire Elon Musk was set to speak at the Asia-Pacific Economic Coalition CEO summit Thursday but has since been removed from the list of speakers.

While it’s not clear exactly why he was removed, the change came after Musk publicly agreed with a Tweet saying the Jewish community was pushing hate against white people amid the war in Gaza.

Musk responded to a tweet from a user who goes by the name “Artist Formerly Known As Eric” claiming that the Jewish community has been “pushing the same dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them,” with, “You have said the actual truth.”

Musk’s comment spurred a response on X from Jewish advocacy group Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt saying, “it is indisputably dangerous to use one’s influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories.”

Musk was supposed to speak on the future of AI with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff but has been replaced by John Kerry, according to the APEC program.

KRON4 reached out to Musk’s Tesla and the APEC CEO Summit but neither immediately return request for comment.