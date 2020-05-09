Live Now
Elon Musk says Tesla to sue Alameda County ‘immediately,’ move company out of CA

FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – CEO and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, took to Twitter Saturday morning stating that the company is suing Alameda County ‘immediately.’

He wrote: ‘Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!’

This was in response to the county saying they do not think Tesla should reopen until June 1.

He followed up saying that ‘Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.’

No other details have been released at this time.

