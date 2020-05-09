ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – CEO and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, took to Twitter Saturday morning stating that the company is suing Alameda County ‘immediately.’
He wrote: ‘Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!’
This was in response to the county saying they do not think Tesla should reopen until June 1.
He followed up saying that ‘Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.’
No other details have been released at this time.
Latest Stories:
- Elon Musk says Tesla to sue Alameda County ‘immediately,’ move company out of CA
- Safe stay-at-home ideas to show your mom some love this Mother’s Day
- Delta Airlines suspends service to Oakland Airport to reduce spread of COVID-19
- Technology allows you to have fun exploring Monterey Bay from home
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 9-10