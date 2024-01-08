SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to hit back at a Wall Street Journal report alleging that leaders at two of his other companies — Tesla and SpaceX — are worried about his drug use. In the report published in the Wall Street Journal over the weekend, it was reported that Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and psychedelic mushrooms.

“While simultaneously leading Tesla to be the world’s most valuable car company (Model Y is the best selling vehicle on Earth) and SpaceX to be the world’s most valuable space company,” Musk tweeted. “Whatever I’m doing, I should obviously keep doing it!”

Musk went on to tweet that he hadn’t tested positive for drugs, despite three years of random drug tests following an incident in which he smoked a marijuana cigarette on the Joe Rogan show.

“After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing,” the X owner tweeted. “Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol.”

According to the WSJ, Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, uses the drugs at “private parties around the world, where attendees sign nondisclosure agreements,” or give up their phones.

“If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them!” Musk added in another tweet.

People close to Musk, according to the article, say Musk’s drug use is “ongoing.”