Elon Musk, ‘the richest person on the planet,’ criticizes Biden’s billionaire tax

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Monday to criticize President Joe Biden’s proposed ‘billionaires’ tax’.

The proposal would add a new special tax on the assets, not the income, of billionaires to help pay for child care, universal pre-kindergarten, child tax credits, family leave and environmental initiatives.

“Exactly. Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you,” Musk wrote on Twitter responding to a tweet that encouraged people opposed to the new tax to write their political representative.

Musk then added, “Who is best at capital allocation – government or entrepreneurs – is indeed what it comes down to. The tricksters will conflate capital allocation with consumption.”

His comments on Twitter followed the announcement that rental car company Hertz would buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla.

Musk is now ‘richer than any billionaire ever,’ according to Forbes.

Forbes estimates his net worth, as of Monday night, climbed to $255.2 billion, “making him the richest he’s ever been, and likely the richest person to ever walk the planet.”

He’s worth more than Google co-founder Larry Page, who’s the 6th richest, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who’s the 7th richest, combined, according to Forbes.