Elon Musk warns Austin: Don’t be a ‘San Francisco copycat’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday to warn Austin not to become too much of a “San Francisco copycat.”

Tesla will be moving its headquarters out of Palo Alto to Austin, Texas.

“Austin should be its city, not a San Francisco copycat,” Musk tweeted in response to a Fox News article about the election happening in Austin.

Featured on the ballot, Proposition A would, among other things, increase Austin police staffing to a minimum of two officers per 1,000 people, double the amount of yearly trainings for officers, increase minority hiring through provisions and require 35% of officers’ shifts are spent through community policing.

If approved, Prop A is estimated to cost between $271.5 million and $598.8 million over the next five years.

Musk previously hinted at what triggered the decision to move Tesla’s HQ out of the Bay Area in the first place.

He tweeted “Exactly” in response to a Tesla blog post titled “Tesla Moved its HQ to Texas Following Explicit Offer from California Assemblywoman.”

The blog correlates Tesla leaving the state to the time when California Assemblywoman Lorena S. Gonzalez tweeted “F**k” Elon Musk in May 2020.

“California has highly subsidized a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants. I probably could’ve expressed my frustration in a less aggressive way. Of course, no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.