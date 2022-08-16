(KRON) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he will buy British soccer club Manchester United. Was he being serious? That’s another story.

Musk’s tweet, which said, “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” was in response to another tweet of his from minutes earlier. That tweet read, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!” His tweet about Manchester United racked up more than 40,000 retweets and 200,000 likes in less than two hours.

If Musk was being serious, buying the club would cost him a pretty penny. According to Forbes, Man-U is the third-most valuable soccer franchise in the world at a whopping $4.6 billion. It trails just FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester United employs forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was ranked the most famous athlete in the world by ESPN. However, United could perhaps use some kind of change. It started its 2022 Premier League season with losses to Brighton and Brentwood.

Musk does have a history of promising large purchases that he does not follow through with. He was set to buy Twitter for $44 billion before eventually pulling out of the deal. Twitter has since sued Musk for terminating the agreement.