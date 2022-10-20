SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Elon Musk told investors that he plans to get rid of 75% of Twitter’s 7,500 person staff, if he acquires the company, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The report was based on documents and anonymous sources. The reporting also stated that the San Francisco-based company had planned to make big cuts anyway: $800 million by the end of 2023, including a quarter of the company’s workforce.

This isn’t the first time Musk said he wanted to pair down the social media giant.

He reportedly said in June to Twitter employees that while “anyone who is a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about.” Nonetheless, he wanted to rationalize the headcount of employees.

Getting rid of 75% of Twitter’s workforce would mean firing about 5,500 people.