SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Sir Elton John announced the final North American dates for his final tour.

These include stops in Santa Clara and San Diego, and an additional show to two that’d already been scheduled at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had,” the English singer-songwriter stated in a news release. “Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

Tour promoter AEG Presents’ chairman and CEO Jay Marciano said that “there’s truly nobody like” John.

“After the tour pause during the pandemic, it’s so wonderful to see Elton back out there electrifying audiences every night, but obviously with this announcement of the final North American dates it’s bittersweet as well,” Marciano stated. “It’s really starting to feel like the end of this tour is in sight, four years after it began. Every artist who has ever set foot on a stage can learn so much from Elton’s artistry, work ethic, and dedication to his fans.”

John will be performing at Levi’s Stadium on October 8 in Santa Clara. He’ll be performing at Dodger Stadium on November 17, 19 and 20, and at Petco Park in San Diego on November 9.

The November 20 show in Los Angeles will be John’s last North American show.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, April 6 at 10am local time at www.EltonJohn.com.