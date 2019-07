SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – People are reportedly being scammed out of their money in San Mateo County.

The scammers pretend to be sheriff’s officials and email fake court documents to trick people into paying up.

People who live in the town of Portola Valley and the community of Ladera have fallen victim to this scam.

If you receive this type of email, call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office right away and report it.