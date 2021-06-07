EMBUD considering water, wastewater hikes

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is holding a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 8% rate increase for tap water and wastewater over the next two years.

The EBMUD board meeting starts at 1:15 p.m. and will be livestreamed at http://www.ebmud.com/board-meetings.

The agency is proposing a 4 percent rate hike for both water and wastewater starting on the fiscal year that begins July 1 of this year and another 4 percent increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.

More information about the proposal is available at ebmud.com/rates.

EBMUD provides drinking water to 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties and wastewater treatment for 740,000 customers.

