Emergency officials low on generators in fire zones

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – State Senator Mark McGuire wants to require cell phone companies to have back up systems.
He’s proposing to make this a state law.
The state has a shortage of generators needed to keep the power running on cell phone towers, especially in fire-affected areas.
Emergency officials requested 500 extra generators from vendors.
Cal OES has even launched a generator task force to deal with the issue, but state leaders say they’re still scrambling.
The shortage of power supply comes after PG&E imposed multiple rounds of massive power shutoffs, forcing the state to deploy generators to the blacked-out areas.
