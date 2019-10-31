Emergency officials low on generators in fire zones

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – State Senator Mark McGuire wants to require cell phone companies to have back up systems.

He’s proposing to make this a state law.

The state has a shortage of generators needed to keep the power running on cell phone towers, especially in fire-affected areas.

Emergency officials requested 500 extra generators from vendors.

Cal OES has even launched a generator task force to deal with the issue, but state leaders say they’re still scrambling.

The shortage of power supply comes after PG&E imposed multiple rounds of massive power shutoffs, forcing the state to deploy generators to the blacked-out areas.

