OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The quest to use a decommissioned United States Army base as a site to house people displaced by an eviction from Caltrans-owned properties, such as by Wood Street in West Oakland, has moved forward, according to a press release by District 3 Councilwoman Carroll Fife.

Over 3,300 people are living unsheltered in Oakland, some of them at the Wood Street encampment that is currently being cleared by Caltrans.

Fife proposed letting those being displaced from Wood Street live on land at the former Oakland Army Base.

“As an urgent response to the Caltrans evictions, the councilmember urged the city to open a city-leased lot on Beach Street for temporary housing, designed to meet the immediate needs of the unhoused community displaced from Wood St.,” Fife’s office stated in a press release. “Several vacant Caltrans-owned properties are in close proximity to the Wood St. site and the city administrator has been in contact with Caltrans since the spring of 2022 for the city use of these sites for emergency transitional interventions while she continues to work on long-term solutions.

“The councilmember questioned why the city administration has not been previously forthcoming about what is available at the site even though the city administration has been aware of it,” the release continued. “The councilmember motioned for the city to move forward with the planning required to provision the site and the motion was approved.”

Fife also motioned for the city administrator to seek a waiver from the state to use the army base.

“The site will be limited to eight acres of the total site area, and could accommodate approximately 300 people,” the press release stated. “The motion was approved, amended to be $100,000 of the $180,000 requested by the city administration to complete the waiver request.”