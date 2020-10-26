Emergency tree trimming causes outage in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Parts of Alameda County are under an emergency power outage as of 8 a.m. Monday for tree trimming.
About 119 customers are impacted in:
- Fernside
- Moreland
- Fremont
- Yale
- Cornell
- Cambridge
A little over 16,000 people in Alameda County are already dealing with a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to the extreme winds overnight. The PG&E outage is separate from this.
The tree trimming outage is expected to last about 4-6 hours.
