(KRON) — A collision between a Cruise car and an emergency vehicle occurred Thursday night at the intersection of Polk and Turk Streets, according to Cruise.

Just after 10 p.m., a Cruise car entered the intersection on a green light when it was struck by an emergency vehicle that appeared to be on its way to an emergency scene. The Cruise car contained one passenger at the time of the crash and they were transported to a hospital with non-severe injuries, Cruise said.

“Our primary concern is the rider and their welfare, and we have reached out to offer support. We are also deeply mindful of the well-being of the first responders and any individuals affected by this incident,” Cruise said.

This collision comes amid the recent approved expansion of robotaxi service in the city despite multiple instances of the driverless cars blocking traffic on city roads.