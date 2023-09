(KRON) — Emery High School in Emeryville has been evacuated due to a possible gas leak, the Alameda County Fire Department confirmed Tuesday morning. The smell of gas was reported just before 9 a.m.

A call for an evacuation was issued after that. PG&E has been called to the scene. A first report showed no leak, according to the meters.

An investigation into the matter continues, according to Alameda County FD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.