(KRON) — A violent brawl that broke out in a mall in Emeryville involving hundreds of teens was one of several similar incidents that occurred across the country Sunday. In Emeryville, one teen was stabbed and a gunshot was fired in connection to incidents that saw hundreds of teens descend on Bay Street Mall Sunday and engage in fights and disturbances inside stores.

The incident bore strong similarities to incidents on Sunday in Southern California, Washington state and Albany, New York.

In Torrance, south of Los Angeles, a group of teens brawled at Del Amo Fashion Center, prompting a “large police response,” according to KRON4’s sister station KTLA. A firearm was also reportedly discharged in that incident, however, there was no confirmation on anyone being arrested.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an estimated 1,000 teens were involved in the Torrance incident.

In Tukwila, Wash., south of Seattle, officers from multiple agencies responded to the Westfield Southcenter Mall Sunday night after a large fight involving teens broke out. The Tukwila Police Department described the incident as a “large dispute involving juveniles,” according to Komo News. While no shots were fired, a juvenile teen who was detained was in possession of a firearm, according to Tukwila PD.

A fourth incident occurred at the Crossgates Mall in Albany, N.Y. around 7:34 p.m., according to News 10. In that incident, several teens were reportedly fighting at the Regal Cinema. Several small fights broke out in other locations within the mall, News 10 reported.

It’s not known what the connection between the incidents is — if any. However, Sunday was National Cinema Day, with movie theaters across the country offering $4 movie tickets for the day. All four of the malls where the brawls occurred have movie theaters.