(KRON) — The Emeryville Police Department continues to search for a person of interest connected to a May homicide.

The shooting happened in the area of 41st Street and San Pablo Avenue on May 26 at about 11:38 p.m. A man in his 30s was shot and killed.

Police released video on Wednesday of a person of interest who police say was in the area at the time of the shooting. An image of that person can be seen above.

EPD is asking anyone who can identify the person to get in contact with the department at (510) 596-3700.