(KRON) — The Emeryville Police Department is searching for someone believed to be involved in last weekend’s stabbing. An image of the person of interest is included above.

Hundreds of juveniles were involved in a brawl that started at the Bay Street Mall on Sunday, according to police. Several small fights broke out, and a juvenile victim was stabbed.

The stabbing happened near Elm Drive, according to police. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The person of interest is believed to be involved in the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can do so.

The events of the evening began at about 4:30 p.m. when a business at the mall reported a group of roughly 50 minors causing a disturbance at the store. Police tried to break up fights throughout the evening as other smaller fights spawned. A gunshot was reported at one point.

