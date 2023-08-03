(BCN) — Emeryville police on Thursday asked for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in an investigation into a slaying in May. Oakland resident Ryan Belser, 40, is a person of interest in a slaying that occurred May 26 at 41st Street and San Pablo Avenue.

Anyone with information on Belser’s whereabouts is asked to please call Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700. Police will provide anonymity to anyone who provides information that helps officers locate Belser.

