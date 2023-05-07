The suspect is described as an older white male with a gray beard and glasses. (Photo: EPD)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The Emeryville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect involved in the sexual battery of a teenager.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, an unidentified male suspect sexually battered a 17-year-old male near the restrooms located on Bay Street. The suspect is described as an older white male with a gray beard and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black zip-up sweater with a red logo on the front and back, and dark pants. Anyone who may know the suspect or has information on the incident is asked to contact EPD’s Criminal Investigations Section at (510)-596-3700.