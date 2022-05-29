EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A person riding a scooter crashed into a moving car on Saturday in Emeryville, police said in a Facebook post. The scooterist is “okay” and was taken to a local hospital.

The incident happened on the intersection of 65th Street and Shellmound Street. Video posted by Emeryville police shows the scooterist crossed over a lowered train gate arm then crashed into the right side of a moving black sedan.

The intersection is a few blocks away from the I-80 freeway. After the incident, police said the driver of the sedan was cooperative with the investigation.

For National Bicycle Safety Month, Emeryville police offered some tips to prevent more incidents like this. Those tips can be read from the Emeryville Police Department’s Facebook page.