Employee at Warriors Oakland facility tests positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Warriors confirmed Wednesday night that an employee at their Oakland facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

This facility used to be the teams main headquarters.

Now the space is used for Warriors Youth Basketball and other community events.

In a statement, the team said the the facility will be temporarily closed to undergo a thorough sanitation and the virtual youth basketball camp scheduled for this week will be postponed.

No other details have been released at this time.

