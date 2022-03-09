SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A worker at a Benicia store was killed in an attempted robbery late Tuesday.

Around 10:04 p.m., officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to an alarm call from a business in the 2000 block of Columbus Parkway, according to a press release.

When they arrived at the Rose Market, a man who’d been working at the business was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

There was no suspect on the scene, but officers believe it was due to an attempted robbery.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless violence that happened in our community,” Chief Mike Greene said. “We have detectives and every available resources working to identify the suspect.”

Officers are not releasing any more information “out of respect to the victim’s family.”