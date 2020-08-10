Employee stabbed at Menlo Park 7-Eleven

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A 7-Eleven employee was found with stab wounds on his neck and hand after an alleged robbery in Menlo Park Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested 27-year-old Matthew Bertolucci, who was found with stolen property and a knife believed to be used in the attack.

Bertolucci has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.

