Employee stabbed at Menlo Park 7-Eleven

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A 7-Eleven employee was found with stab wounds on his neck and hand after an alleged robbery in Menlo Park Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested 27-year-old Matthew Bertolucci, who was found with stolen property and a knife believed to be used in the attack.
Bertolucci has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.
