EMT student, BART police save man overdosing at Civic Center station

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A City College of San Francisco EMT student teamed up with BART police Monday night to save a man’s life at the Civic Center BART station in San Francisco.

On Monday, Feb. 3, Nicholas Stallcup was waiting for a friend to catch the 11:30 p.m. train from Civic Center to MacArthur. As he walked down the station’s stairs, he noticed a man lying on the floor.

The man was unresponsive and overdosing from opioids.

Stallcup immediately took action and performed CPR to restore the man’s breathing. And it almost couldn’t have been anyone better. Stallcup just finished his third week of training to become an EMT.

The man overdosing was found blue in the face, eyes rolling, his breath almost gone and his pulse weakening. Stallcup said he pulled the man to lay flat on the stairs to restore his breathing, but the man was still unresponsive.

That is when Stallcup performed CPR and the man finally gasped and a pulse returned.

“He was unresponsive for what felt like 15 minutes when it was only three minutes,” Stallcup said. “I thought he was dead.”

As Stallcup revived the man’s pulse, three BART Police officers arrived on scene. One officer gave the man two doses of Narcan, the opioid antidote used to revive someone overdosing. The man’s pulse grew stronger and medical personeel arrived to transport the man to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

BART Police praise Stallcup for his early intervention which made a huge difference in the outcome of the incident and the outcome of the man’s life.

“It is always great when rides have first aid training,” Officer Abraham Pena-Vega said. “A few seconds can make the difference between life and death.”

Stallcup stressed the importance of being compassionate and considerate to others on BART and in the Bay Area community.

“It’s easy to look at someone and think ‘oh he’s just a junkie so let’s not bother’ and turn the other cheeck,” Stallcup said. “They are still part of our community. They are not the most glamorous or healthiest part, but nonetheless, they are one of us.”

Great work by everyone involved!