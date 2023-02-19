Fire crews respond to the blaze (Photo courtesy of SFFD)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An encampment fire broke out on Sunday morning beneath a US-101 overpass, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire took place near Cesar Chavez and Bayshore boulevards just south of the Potrero Hill neighborhood. Smoke from the encampment fire affected north and southbound lanes of US-101, according to SFFD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As of 12:40 p.m., the fire is out and roadways are back open, according to SFFD. The California Highway Patrol assisted SFFD with the effort on Sunday.