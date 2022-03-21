SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Department is reporting a fire at a tiny homes site near Lake Merritt in Oakland.

The fire is at 2nd Avenue and East 12th Street, the department tweeted at 10:37 a.m. Monday, alongside a video of the incident captured on the Citizen app.

At least three tiny homes have been destroyed, according to the department, which also stated that give have been referred to the Red Cross. There were no injuries. Sixty-five people live at the site.

AC Transit states that buses are on detour and not stopping at 2nd Avenue due to the fire. People are advised to board at 5th Avenue.

The department originally described the fire as being at an encampment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.