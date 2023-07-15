(KRON) — Flames and smoke from an encampment fire were visible on Highway 101 on Saturday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to KRON4.

Fire crews arrived on scene to extinguish the fire, and they found it started at an encampment nearby. No “traditional” structures were damaged in the fire, and no injuries were reporter officials said.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows flames stretching up from the side of the freeway as cars drove past. Black plumes of smoke could be seen stretching even higher.